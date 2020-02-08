Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $29,443.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,559 shares of company stock worth $206,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,004. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.