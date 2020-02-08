Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.35.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
In other news, EVP Neeraj Gupta sold 21,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $29,443.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,559 shares of company stock worth $206,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CSLT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,004. Castlight Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.42.
Castlight Health Company Profile
Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.
Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.