Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

CSL opened at $162.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $701,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,954,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.