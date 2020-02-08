CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDNA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Get CareDx alerts:

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $24.13. 589,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. CareDx has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $265,125.00. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,597.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,626 shares of company stock worth $543,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CareDx by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.