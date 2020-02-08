Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSII traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 270,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,591. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.