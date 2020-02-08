Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.20-5.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.20-5.40 EPS.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

