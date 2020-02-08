Cardano Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, HitBTC and ABCC. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $135.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011737 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.28 or 0.02659461 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000565 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Huobi, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Upbit, Cryptohub, Coinnest, Indodax, OKEx, Bitbns, Bithumb, Exmo, Cryptomate, Coinbe, Bittrex, ABCC, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, OTCBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

