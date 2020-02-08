CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,466 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,345,000. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of BP by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

