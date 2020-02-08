CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.44 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $28.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.