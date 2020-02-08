Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,616. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.67%.
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
