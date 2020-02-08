Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,616. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

