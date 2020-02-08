Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 2,331 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $166,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 472,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 26.1% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 59,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.