Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 116 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 83.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 8,058.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 57.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $161.72 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $105.73 and a twelve month high of $161.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day moving average is $137.32.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.