Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

