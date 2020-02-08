Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,182 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.28 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $5,354,322. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

