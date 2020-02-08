Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCBG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,642. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $172,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 39.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

