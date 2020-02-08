Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CBNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,177. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $58,800.00. Company insiders own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

