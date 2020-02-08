Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.03.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,133. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,206.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $93,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,137 shares of company stock worth $3,268,663 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12,246.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.