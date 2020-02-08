Cansortium (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38, 81,120 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 47,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Cansortium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

