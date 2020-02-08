Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 653.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

