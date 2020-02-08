Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.45

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $144.45 and traded as high as $145.29. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $143.36, with a volume of 272,779 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTC.A shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$174.44.

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$142.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$144.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

