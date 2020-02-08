Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of CM stock opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,986,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,591,000 after purchasing an additional 330,860 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,771,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,231,000 after purchasing an additional 689,000 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,666,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 99,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 940,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,383,000 after purchasing an additional 314,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

