Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 74,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The stock has a market cap of $320.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.88 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

