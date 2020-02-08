Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE:CALX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 158,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,756. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88, a PEG ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 0.63.
About Calix
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.
