Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 158,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,756. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.88, a PEG ratio of 115.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

