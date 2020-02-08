Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNS. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

CDNS traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. 1,149,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 392,707 shares of company stock worth $27,884,169. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after acquiring an additional 700,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after acquiring an additional 548,520 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 421,553 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,411,000 after acquiring an additional 384,884 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

