Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

Cabot stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 288,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. Cabot has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

