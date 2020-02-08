Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded by TheStreet to B+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised Cabot Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $95.15 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,849,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after buying an additional 64,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

