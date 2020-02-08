C-Tracks ETNs based on the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPE) Trading Down 1.7%

C-Tracks ETNs based on the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPE) shares traded down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.12, 600 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4073 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th.

