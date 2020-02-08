Bytom Price Hits $0.11 (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Bytom has a market cap of $108.30 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Huobi, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. In the last week, Bytom has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00778144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007598 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034345 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, OKEx, CoinEx, CoinEgg, BigONE, EXX, RightBTC, Huobi, LBank, Cryptopia, Bibox, Gate.io, CoinTiger, HitBTC, OTCBTC, FCoin, Kucoin, ZB.COM and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.