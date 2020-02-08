Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 721,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.