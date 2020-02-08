BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $27,404.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05915174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 130.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTCL is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

