Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In related news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,976 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,812,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,712,000 after acquiring an additional 160,163 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,548. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

