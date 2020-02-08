Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CSFB downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

TSE BEP.UN traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$69.09. 307,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,890. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$37.40 and a one year high of C$64.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 631.11%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

