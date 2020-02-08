Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.11.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,712. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $53.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -1,084.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,403 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.