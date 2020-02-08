Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Announces Earnings Results

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 324,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.71 and a beta of 0.53. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,584.62%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

