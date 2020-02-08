Brookfield Business Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Brookfield Business Partners has a payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BBU opened at $43.97 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

