Brokerages Set Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price at $57.43

Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

SRCL stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.45. 847,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,303. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 99,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 26.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after buying an additional 117,311 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 80.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

