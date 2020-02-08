Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) PT at $14.00

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 117,124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

