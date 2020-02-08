Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) PT at $14.00

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
Shares of PRMW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 117,124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,289,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 499,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
