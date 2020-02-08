Brokerages Set Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) PT at GBX 269.17

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 269.17 ($3.54).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

LON:PETS traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 307 ($4.04). The stock had a trading volume of 4,690,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 281.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 238.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

