Brokerages Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) PT at GBX 528

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 528 ($6.95).

PAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

PAG stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 531 ($6.99). The company had a trading volume of 556,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 521.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 481.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

