Brokerages Set Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Price Target at $122.60

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.60.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 251.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,666. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.83. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

