Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) PT at $14.67

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 330,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 481,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 254,295 shares during the period.
Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $408.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th.
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.
