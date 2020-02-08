Brokerages Set Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) PT at $3.17

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

ETM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,412,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,193,000 after purchasing an additional 368,199 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 439,202 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 756,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 403,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

