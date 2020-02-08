Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT at $37.33

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 56,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,939. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market capitalization of $537.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,280 shares of company stock worth $811,842. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

