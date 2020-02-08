Brokerages Set CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Target Price at $7.30

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.30.

CTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

CTK traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,117. The stock has a market cap of $356.19 million, a P/E ratio of -536.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. CooTek has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 37.28% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

