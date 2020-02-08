Brokerages Set Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $17.67

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $498,120. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,547,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,316,000 after purchasing an additional 140,114 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.