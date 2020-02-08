Brokerages Set BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) PT at $2.50

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

BIOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a negative return on equity of 313.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BIOLASE by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 795,067 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

