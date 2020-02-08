Brokerages Set BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) Price Target at GBX 1,833.75

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,833.75 ($24.12).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target (up from GBX 1,750 ($23.02)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank boosted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.94) price target (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.81)) on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of LON:BHP traded down GBX 47.20 ($0.62) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,673.60 ($22.02). 5,788,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,775.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,761.57. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

