Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,232,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,315,000 after purchasing an additional 167,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banner by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,699,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 1,954.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 148,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Banner by 4,112.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 146,183 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BANR stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. 317,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,030. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. Banner has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

