Brokerages Set $3.00 Price Target for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HJLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

