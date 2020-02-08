Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. TechnipFMC reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 577.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

In related news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier Piou purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 11,799.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,759,000 after buying an additional 5,124,716 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,223,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,622,000 after buying an additional 3,445,844 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 238.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,005,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,833.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 767,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $16.82. 4,218,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

