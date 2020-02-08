Brokerages Expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Novan posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

NOVN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 456,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Novan by 11.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

